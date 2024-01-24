Russia’s Ka-32 helicopters to give Serbia best firefighting capacity in Balkans — Vucic

BELGRADE, January 24. /TASS/. Serbia plans to purchase two more Ka-32 firefighting helicopters from Russia, which will give the Balkan country the strongest fire extinguishing capabilities in southeastern Europe, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"We have showed for the first time one of two Ka-32 [helicopters] from Russia that we purchased, and two H145 helicopters [produced by Airbus]. We have a lot of them [i.e. Airbus models - TASS], but they carry only a small [aerial water] bucket, while the Ka-32 are able to transport five times more [water]. Now we have two Ka-22 [rotary-wing aircraft]. If we have enough funds to buy two more, then we will be absolutely the strongest power as regards fire extinguishing, not merely in the Balkans but also throughout all of southeastern Europe," Vucic said, as quoted by the Tanjug news agency. Serbia should "equip itself with the best possible" firefighting gear in view of the challenge of climate change, the head of state noted.

A huge fire broke out on Wednesday in Belgrade. The Serbian Interior Ministry said that 76 firefighters, 25 special vehicles and three helicopters, including a Russian Ka-32, were engaged in containing the blaze. The three rotary-wing aircraft made 37 sorties to provide 71 metric tons of water to help put out the fire.