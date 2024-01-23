Transnistria accuses Moldovan authorities of fanning tension

CHISINAU, January 23. /TASS/. Transnistria has accused Moldova’s authorities of whipping up tension following the detention of Tiraspol resident Anna Mamei at Chisinau airport and her subsequent deportation from Moldova.

"On January 22, 2024, Anna Mamei, a citizen of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic and the chairperson of the Tiraspol City Court, who was on her way back to Transnistria, was deported by Moldovan law enforcement agencies. We consider Moldova’s actions to be a flagrant violation of universal human rights and freedoms. The restriction of Transnistrian citizens’ freedom of movement, instances of which have become more frequent recently, has concrete political motives accompanied by threats to Transnistrian officials," the Transnistrian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recalled that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) had officially condemned amendments to Moldovan law criminalizing the so-called separatism. However, Moldova’s authorities ignored ODIHR’s opinion.

In February 2023, Moldova’s parliament passed amendments to the Criminal Code envisaging punishment for separatism. Commenting on this decision, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said that sanctions for separatism were meant to make Transnistrian officials "more malleable at the talks with Chisinau." Since then Transnistrian officials have been refraining from visiting Moldova.