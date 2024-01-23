At least 31 people killed in landslide in southwest China

BEIJING, January 23. /TASS/. Chinese rescuers have recovered from the rubble the bodies of a total of 31 residents, killed in a landslide in southwestern China's Yunnan province

Earlier, 20 deaths were reported. The search operation is underway for another 10 people who went missing. About 80 rescue dogs, more than 1,000 emergency personnel and 150 units of special equipment - excavators, bulldozers and trucks - are engaged in the operation.

The incident occurred near the city of Zhaotong on Monday at 05:51 Beijing time (00:51 Moscow time). The authorities have mobilized several agencies to search for and rescue those missing. As many as 918 residents have been evacuated from the disaster area.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered to make every effort to carry out search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Yunnan.