Israel says 260 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza in past day

TEL AVIV, January 22. /TASS/. A total of 260 trucks carrying humanitarian aid passed into Gaza in the past day, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s unit coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories (COGAT) said.

"On January 21, a total of 260 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza, marking the highest number since the start of the war," COGAT said on X (formerly Twitter).

As many as 121 trucks entered the enclave through the Rafah border crossing and another 139 crossed into Gaza via Kerem Shalom.

"There is no limit to the amount of humanitarian aid that can enter the Gaza Strip," COGAT added.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and launched a military operation in Gaza, also carrying out strikes on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.