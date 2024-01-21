Foreign ministers from 27 EU nations to discuss aid to Ukraine, Middle East settlement

BRUSSELS, January 22. /TASS/. This year's first meeting of the 27 EU foreign ministers will focus on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. According to a high-ranking EU representative, the foreign ministers will address military and financial support for Ukraine, which Hungary is blocking. Budapest does not agree to the delivery of the eighth tranche of military assistance to Kiev of 500 mln euro, as well as the ratification of a new 50 bln-euro program.

According to the diplomat, the EU countries' foreign ministers plan to negotiate with the foreign ministers of both sides to achieve a political settlement in the dispute between Israel and Palestine.

Helping Ukraine

According to a high-ranking EU representative, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will tell European colleagues about the situation at the frontlines and Kiev’s demands via video link.

According to the diplomat, the foreign ministers will also discuss preparations for the special EU summit on February 1, where the community countries must agree on a new 50 bln-euro support program for Kiev, which Hungary is blocking. As the EU representative stated, financial support is an "absolute priority" for the community.

Furthermore, the diplomat stated that Budapest has yet to release the EU's allocation of the eighth tranche of 500 mln euro in military support to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund.

At the most recent EU summit, held in Brussels on December 14-15, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed modifications to the EU budget for 2024-2027, which included a 50-bln euro allocation for Ukraine. Hungary recommended providing financial support to Kiev gradually, on an annual basis, with rigorous budgetary controls. At the same time, Budapest feels that extrabudgetary financing should be employed rather than general loans.

Middle East conflict

The dispute between Palestine and Israel will be the focus of attention for the 27 EU foreign ministers, who will have conversations with colleagues from Israel and Palestine, a working lunch is also planned with Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia's foreign ministers. According to the diplomat, the EU plans to seek a political solution to the Middle East conflict.

He also stated that the European Union is considering forming a mission to safeguard the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, but no precise dates have been set.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing inhabitants of border settlements and capturing hostages. Israel began retaliating against the Palestinian enclave, as well as areas of Lebanon and Syria. On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating the truce, which had been in place since November 24, and stated that hostilities in Gaza will resume. The Palestinian Authority criticized the United States for the latest Israeli attack.