Israel delivers series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, January 21. /TASS/. Israel has delivered a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IAF fighter jets carried out two series of strikes on terrorist infrastructure, a military building, a launch post and an observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Markaba in Lebanon today (Sunday)," it said.

Apart from that, according to the IDF, Israeli tanks and aircraft delivered strikes on "targets in a number of locations in southern Lebanon, including a Hezbollah operational command center and military compound.".