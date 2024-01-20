`What the world needs’: Jonson makes the case for a Trump presidency

LONDON, January 20. /TASS/. A potential return of Donald Trump to the White House could be what the world needs, Boris Johnson, who chaired the British cabinet in 2019-2022, said in his article for the Daily Mail.

"If you look at the facts, you can actually make a case — and I may as well make it now — that a Trump presidency could be just what the world needs," Johnson wrote. "Let me stress that this is in no way to diminish the excellent qualities of [incumbent US President] Joe Biden, who has done many good things and who is a firm Atlanticist and friend to this country. Nor do I minimize Trump’s egregious error of January 6, 2021," he added.

"Whatever they now say about President Trump, I cannot believe that he will want to go down in history as the president who abandoned a country that he has already signally helped to keep free," Johnson maintained as he doubted that America can be made great again if Russia is allowed "to inflict a total humiliation on the West."

According to the former British premier, Trump must have surely worked out "that there is no deal to be done" with Moscow. Johnson also expressed his confidence that, as a president, Trump would give the Ukrainians "what they need to win.".