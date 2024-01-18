Iran’s Foreign Ministry summons Pakistan’s charge d’affaires over air strikes

DUBAI, January 18. /TASS/. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires in Tehran, the Iranian agency Young Journalists Club reports.

The diplomat was summoned to provide explanations about the recent strike of the Pakistan Armed Forces on targets in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan. Iran's foreign ministry has not offered an official comment.

An Iranian security official told Press TV that Tehran had demanded clarifications from Islamabad over the Pakistani Air Force's missile strikes on targets in Iran.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the military had carried out an anti-terrorist operation, including strikes on terrorist hideouts in Sistan and Baluchestan provinces. According to the regional authorities, the Pakistani strike killed three women and four children, all of them foreigners.

On January 16, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the Iranian Armed Forces struck two headquarters of the terrorist group Jaish al-Zulm on Pakistani territory. Drones and missiles were used. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned the strike, calling it a violation of the country's air borders that could have serious consequences. The ministry said two children were killed in the strike.