Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for placing Israeli settler groups on 'terror lists'

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called for Israeli settler groups to be placed on "international terrorism lists," the statement posted on the Ministry's page on the social network X (formerly Twitter) says.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Palestine] calls for naming the settler organizations on international terror lists. The aim is to link the international and American stance rejecting the terrorism of settler militias with sanctions to compel Israel to dismantle and disarm them," the statement says.

It also notes that the Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the "annexation of the West Bank [of the Jordan River]" that undermines "any chance to establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital." " Rising settler attacks is clear evidence that <..."the existing sanctions imposed by several countries against Israeli settlers are insufficient and that <...> an international action is urgently needed to pressure the Israeli government to dismantle the settler groups, disarm them, dry up their source of funding and end their political cover," the Ministry said in a statement.

In December 2023, the US State Department announced visa restrictions on individuals involved in violence against civilians in the West Bank. The US government has concluded that the incumbent Israeli authorities are not taking serious steps to stop or prevent attacks on Palestinians. The French government has announced it will ban Israeli extremist settlers and those engaged in violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank from entering the European country.