Israeli army carries out raids in West Bank — TV

DUBAI, January 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are storming cities in the West Bank, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the channel, Israeli troops are conducting raids in the West Bank city of Bethlehem and searches in the homes of Palestinian citizens.

Military activity is also reported in Nablus. In that city, the Israeli army stormed the An-Najah National University building and conducted searches and arrests in student dormitories. The army is conducting raids in the city of Ramallah, where several people have been arrested.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.