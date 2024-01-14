Three terrorists infiltrating from Lebanon killed by Israeli troops - IDF

TEL AVIV, January 14. /TASS/. Israeli soldiers killed three terrorists who infiltrated Israel’s territory from Lebanon on the night to Sunday, five Israeli troops were wounded in a shootout, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight, IDF soldiers who were on patrol in the Har Dov area encountered three terrorists who had infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The terrorists opened fire at the soldiers, and a short while after, the soldiers killed the terrorists," it said. "During the incident five IDF soldiers were injured, two moderately and an additional three lightly. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.".