Attal takes office as Prime Minister of France

PARIS, January 9. /TASS/. Gabriel Attal officially took office as France's Prime Minister after a ceremonial passing of the torch from his predecessor Elisabeth Borne, broadcasted from the Hotel Matignon on the French government's page on X (formerly Twitter) social network.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the French president who has entrusted me to lead the government for more than 20 months," Borne said during the ceremony. She also thanked members of the government and ruling party legislators. "I am now returning to the National Assembly as a Calvados [department] deputy and will continue to fulfill my duties as a parliamentarian," Borne added. As the second female prime minister in French history, she vowed to continue to stand up for the rights of French women.

"The youngest president has appointed the youngest prime minister. This symbolizes that the future belongs to youth," Attal said in his speech. He noted that he assumed the prime minister's post after serving as education minister and pledged that taking care of French schools would be a priority for him. "I will use all my energy to give hope to the young generation," Attal assured.

Shortly after the ceremony, the prime minister will head to the north of France to Pas-de-Calais, where he will inspect flood relief efforts.

The new cabinet is expected to be formed by the end of this week.