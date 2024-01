BUENOS AIRES, January 9. /TASS/. Masked gunmen stormed into a studio of Ecuador’s TC Television during a live broadcast on Tuesday, taking presenters hostage on air, the El Universo newspaper reported.

A video of the attack shows six masked men, aiming their guns at journalists lying on the floor.

A major security crisis broke out in Ecuador after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency and curfew on Monday in an attempt to quell prison unrests.