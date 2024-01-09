{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
EU begins talks on its own military mission in Red Sea

According to EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano, although most EU countries have refused to participate in a US-led operation in the Red Sea, they will act in close coordination with the country

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. The European Union will start discussions on launching its own military mission in the Red Sea this week, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said at a briefing.

"The high representative said that he indeed intends to propose the creation of a EU specific military mission in the Red Sea," he said, adding that EU countries will begin discussing this mission later this week.

He explained that launching such a mission would require a unanimous decision in the EU Council. According to Stano, although most EU countries have refused to participate in a US-led operation in the Red Sea, they will act in close coordination with the country.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels (Houthis) declared that they would attack Israeli territory and would not allow any ships affiliated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave is halted. The US Central Command estimates that the Houthis have attacked over 20 ships and civilian vessels in the Red Sea since mid-November.

In response to the movement’s actions, US officials announced the formation of an international coalition and the preparation of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. The operation will include Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Yemen
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli army to continue to fight Hamas leadership — army spokesman
Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari pointed out that on Monday, the Israeli military eliminated a Hamas member in Syria who was responsible for rocket attacks on the country
Valdai Club, Vivekananda Foundation to hold first Russian-Indian conference
Experts of the two countries will discuss views on alternative world orders, regional problems and bilateral ties
Hangar on fire in St. Petersburg — emergency services
No information was received about injured people
Iranian oil supplies to China decline as Tehran demands higher prices — Reuters
According to the agency, last November Iran and China clinched deals for Brent oil supplies at a discount of $10 per barrel. However, in early December, Tehran informed Beijing that the discount would be reduced to $5-6 for supplies in December and January
Explosions thunder in Kharkov, Odessa Region
The air alert was announced in Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy and Chernigov Regions of Ukraine
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Rossiya airline cancels flights to China — source
According to the source, passengers of canceled flights will be transported to Beijing and back on alternative flights
Orthodox Christmas is vivid example of fraternal unity of peoples of Russia — Putin
"We can say without any exaggeration that this holiday is characterized by a distinct fraternal unity of the peoples of Russia," Putin said
Tech renaissance: prime minister maps out Russia’s path to scientific greatness
According to Mikhail Mishustin, Russia needs to restart modern high-tech industries - electronics, machine tools, engines, shipbuilding
Bitcoin surpasses $47,000, first time since March 30, 2022
As of 22:59 Moscow time, the bitcoin grew by 6.33% to $47,054
Ukrainian forces lose up to 230 troops in Krasny Liman direction - Russian top brass
The units of the battlegroup Center with the support of aviation and artillery hit troops and equipment near the settlements of Torskoye, Yampolovka and Chervonaya Dibrova, the Defence Ministry says
DPRK fires about 200 artillery shells toward South Korean islands
According to Yonhap, there are no casualties among South Korean civilians or military
FACTBOX: Mir payment system launched in 10 countries, over 15 want to introduce it
In 2023, the regulator plans to bring the card to 5-6 new countries
Patriarch Kirill calls not to reject people returning to Russia with repentance
According to the Patriarch, he can formulate no other approach to the people returning to Russia but the Christian one
Ukrainian Armed Forces shells Russia's Belgorod region over 100 times per day
They also shelled an industrial zone in Shebekino, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov says
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense intercepts Ukrainian missile over Belgorod Region
"A terrorist attack attempt by the Kiev regime against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Press review: EAEU, Iran ink free trade pact and Russia frees key town, pushing Kiev west
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 26th
WHO forced to cancel delivery of drugs to hospitals in Northern Gaza
"The mission planned to move urgently needed medical supplies to sustain the operations of five hospitals in the north, including Al-Awda," WHO added
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
Russia’s Su-35S aircraft, considered among the most dangerous fighter jets in the world today, have been redeployed to Syria
Timoshenko plans to run for Ukrainian president
The politician is confident that she is going to win the election
Fire in hangar contained on 2,000 sq m area — emergency services
According to updated information, polyethylene and cardboard packages were stored in the hangar
CSU leader says Taurus missiles Ukraine’s ‘only chance’ in conflict with Russia
After obtaining such weapons, Ukraine "will be able to repel constant drone and missile attacks," Markus Soeder said
West does not ask Kiev to negotiate peace — Ukrainian Foreign Minister
This is not something that anyone would dare to offer as an option, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said
EU in talks on backup plan of financial aid to Kiev worth 20 billion euro — newspaper
According to the Financial Times, the plan B was needed to bypass a veto imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the recent EU summit
Ukrainian Armed Forces use FPV drones due to artillery shells shortage
Unmanned aerial vehicles can’t replace artillery completely, Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov says
Elon Musk denies rumors that he uses drugs
The billionaire explained, that he agreed to do 3 years of random drug testing after a puff with Joe Rogan and there were no traces of any narcotics or alcohol
Israel trying to pressure UN International Court of Justice over South Africa's appeal
According to Axios, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s actions reveal "Israel's diplomatic plan ahead of next week's hearings at the International Court of Justice."
Air defense systems take down Neptune anti-ship missile over northwestern Black Sea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "an attempt by the Kiev regime was thwarted to carry out a terror attack on targets in the Russian Federation"
Non-standard departure of air bomb reported in Rubezhnoye in LPR
Nobody was hurt, the LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik says
Putin inks decree on granting citizenship to foreigners under contract with Russian army
According to the decree, their relatives will also obtain the right to apply for Russian citizenship
Location of patients, doctors from Gaza hospital not known — WHO
Intensified combat operations "near the vital Al-Aqsa Hospital in the Middle Area of Gaza" forced "over 600 patients and most health workers to leave," Ghebreyesus said
Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector
According to Ritter this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall"
Ukrainian forces lose over 300 servicemen on Donetsk direction in 24 hours
The Russian Armed forces also hit a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery, a US-made M119 howitzer and a Ukrainian armed forces ammunition depot
UN dysfunction: Medvedev sees organization in disarray
There are states that actually try to dictate their will and impose some ideas of their own atop the international law system, some of which have no legal dimension at all, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Russian forces hit Ukrainian ammunition depot in Nikolayev Region — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, enemy personnel and vehicles were hit in 117 areas
Explosions heard in Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky
An air raid warning is in place across Ukraine
Su-25 attack aircraft hit Ukrainian strongholds near Donetsk
The strike was carried out with S-8 unguided artillery rockets, the targets were attacked from an extremely low altitude of 25 meters, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
North - South project not requiring 'second wind' — Lavrov
"This project caused great enthusiasm among countries, on which its implementation depends, and it will be definitely realized in the near time," the Russian foreign minister said
Some 306 websites containing calls to finance Ukrainian military blocked in Russia in 2023
Amendments to Article 15.3 of the federal law ‘On information, information technologies and information protection’ gave substantial help to prosecutors, the Prosecutor-General's Office says
Russian air defense systems destroy 4 Ukrainian missiles over Crimean Peninsula
"On January 6, at about 00:30 a.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using air-launched guided missiles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said
Ukrainian military loses over 250 troops in Donetsk direction in 24 hours
The forces of Ukraine also lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two cars and two D-30 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Russian military repels three Ukraine's attacks in southern Donetsk direction in 24 hours
The troops of Ukraine’s 79th air assault brigade were also hit near the settlement of Novomikhailovka, the Defense Ministry says
Russia’s Battlegroup West thwarts four Ukrainian army attacks
The Ukrainian army lost more than fifty servicemen, two CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles and a M113 armored personnel carrier in this direction
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Some 70,000 websites with false reports on Russian Armed Forces, authorities blocked
Also the Prosecutor-General's Office submitted 555 requests to block false reports to the Roskomnadzor
US to face domestic problems regardless of presidential election results — Russian MFA
The next US presidential election will take place in November 2024
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Blasts rock Zaporozhye city
An air raid warning is in place in the Zaporozhye Region
About 50 cars collided on M-11 highway in Russia’s Novgorod region
Regional services are providing any available aid, head of Novgorod Oblast Andrey Nikitin says
Russian air defense intercepts 14 MLRS rockets, 6 Neptune missiles in 24 hours
Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost 567 planes, 265 helicopters
Russia and China sign largest contract for grain supply
Leader of the New Overland Grain Corridor initiative Karen Ovsepyannoted that this initiative will help normalize the export structure within the Belt and Road framework
Russian Navy to put over 30 Poseidon strategic underwater drones on combat duty - source
According to the source in the domestic defense industry two Poseidon-carrying submarines are expected to enter service with the Northern Fleet and the other two will join the Pacific Fleet
Brent oil price surpasses $81 per barrel, first time since December 1
WTI futures also grew to $75.68 per barrel
Eight people killed in Israel’s airstrike against Gaza — TV
Al-Jazeera also reports mass artillery shelling of southern districts of the Palestinian enclave, Ayta ash Shab and Khan Yunis cities
Russian forces deliver multiple attack with Kinzhal on Ukraine’s defense facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry says that these weapons are the high-precision ones
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian planes in 24 hours
It happened near Krivoy Rog, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Almost 1,300 churches of Ukrainian Orthodox Church seized since 2014 — expert
According to the expert, as of January 1, 2014, almost 12,673 communities of the canonical Orthodox Church were registered in Ukraine
Emergency munition release in Russia’s Voronezh Region causes no casualties
The Defense Ministry noted that six private buildings suffered damage
Russian President has invitations to visit dozens of countries in 2024
The Kremlin has not yet announced future visits of Vladimir Putin
Air defense systems destroy 10 Ukrainian RM-70 Vampire MLRS missiles over Belgorod region
The on-duty air defense systems destroyed 10 rockets over the Belgorod region, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense
Russia requests UN Security Council meeting for January 22 on arms supplies to Kiev
"A meeting on the supply of Western weapons has been requested for January 22," a source in the world organization said
Bill on prompt blocking of illegal content on Internet drafted
In 2023 the watchdog submitted over 2,000 requests on extrajudicial restraint of access to information on the Internet
Dollar unchanged, euro rises to 101.36 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The euro gained 30.5 kopecks
Mosque visitor stabs imam and parishioner in Istanbul
According to the report, on January 8, at about 19:15 local time, a man with the initials O. Sh. caused a scandal, starting to shout slogans
Prosecutor-General's Office notes rising number of online reports justifying extremism
The focus of anti-Russia publications has recently shifted to propaganda and justification of extremist actions by certain citizens, the press service of the supervisory body asserts
Commissioner responsible for Russian assets freeze may leave EC — newspaper
Belgium is going to nominate him to the position of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe
Death toll from Japan’s earthquakes up to 168 people
The number of the ones affected by earthquakes, that local emergencies services cannot contact to confirm their whereabouts, has risen to 323
Israeli strike kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit in Lebanon
Israel attacked southern part of the state, Reuters says
Michel confident his European Parliament nomination will not weaken EU
The source assured that president of the European Council will be able to completely legally combine the highest post in the European Union with the election campaign
Ukrainian military loses up to 40 troops in Zaporozhye direction in 24 hours
The troops of Ukraine lost a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three cars and a D-20, the Russian Defense Ministry says
China will continue to boost aluminum imports in 2024, particularly from Russia — experts
According to their projections, the price of aluminum in 2024 might vary from $2,100 to $2,600 per ton
Three people injured in shelling of Russia's Belgorod region by Ukraine
According to the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, windows in apartments were broken in two apartment buildings in Belgorod
Large fuel storages destroyed in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian Armed Forces also destroyed two large missile and artillery munitions depots in Kamenka, Donetsk Region
Russia repels nine attacks in Kupyansk direction
Ukrainian military loses over 110 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog rocked by series of blasts
An air raid warning is in place in the region
Critical facility, plant attacked in Kherson
Head of local military administration Alexander Prokudin did not provide extra details about this facility
Hamas reports elimination of eight Israeli soldiers
According to the group, they ambushed Israeli soldiers in the area of Bani Suheila, located east of the town of Khan Younis
Seven people dead, three were injured in road accident in Russia’s Stavropol region
There was a collision between a passenger Gazelle and a Kamaz truck
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Press review: Top Indian diplomat tending Russia ties and Ukraine brass moves to attrition
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 28th
Kiev Mayor reports $6 mln Hamburg mansion in his declaration
According to the publication Strana, Klichko received the house on December 20 of the last year as the debt repayment from US-registered Maximum I LLC
Australia bans Nazi symbols, salute
According to requirements of the law that carried into effect, violators may face imprisonment up to twelve months for public displays of the Nazi salute or symbols and for trading in items related to Nazism
More than 1 mln people attend Christmas services in Moscow
Head of the capital's department for national policy and interregional relations Vitaly Suchkov clarified that a total of about 550 churches in the capital were open on these holidays
Russia’s Medvedev calls for 'inhumane' response to Crimean Bridge attack
"Eliminating the supreme commanders of terrorist units is key," the politician said
Ukrainian military loses up to 40 troops in Zaporozhye direction in 24 hours
Ukraine's forces suffered losses of 230 troops dead and injured in the Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Attacks on civilians must be condemned — UN about shelling attack on Belgorod
They constitute a violation of international law, the office of the UN Secretary General said
What we know about Kinzhal hypersonic missile
The Kinzhal is a Russian airborne missile system with a hypersonic aero-ballistic missile
Putin signs law totally banning LGBT propaganda
It is stressed that under the new law, such propaganda is totally prohibited in social networks, the mass media, films and advertisements
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Over 1.3 mln signatures collected around Russia to support Putin's self-nomination
The deadline for submitting signatures to Russia's Central Election Commission is January 31
Russian stocks mixed as Monday trading opens
As of 07:20 a.m. GMT the MOEX was up by 0.4% at 3,148.85 points, while the RTS was up by 0.09% at 1,088.29 points
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns
The head of state, who granted Bourne's request to resign, thanked her for her dedication and determination
Press review: West coveting Moscow’s frozen assets and Putin invites Modi to visit Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 29th
Russian military hits spot of 101st territorial defense brigade commanders' meeting
As well as 113 artillery units of the Ukrainian military in battery, troops and military equipment in 108 regions, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Putin pledges state support to families of fallen heroes in special military operation
Russian President received families of fallen soldiers at his presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow
Russian air defenses intercept five HIMARS systems
Near the settlements of the Verkhnekamenka 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed, the Defense Ministry says
Russia’s Armed Forces eliminate three Ukrainian HIMARS, Olkha launch pads
Russian forces also have wiped out two US-made counterbattery radiolocation stations
Gas price in EU to drop below $300 per 1,000 cubic meters by end of heating season
There are no prerequisites for growth of prices compared with current levels now, Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman noted
Ukrainian military loses up to 60 troops in Kherson direction - Russian top brass
A drone control center and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army were hit, the Defense Ministry says
