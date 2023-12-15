Mahmoud Abbas, US’ Sullivan discuss perspectives of post-conflict stabilization in Gaza

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas discussed the perspectives of post-conflict stabilization in the Gaza Strip and the role of Palestinian authorities in this process, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a briefing for reporters.

According to Kirby, the sides discussed the post-conflict Gaza and governance issues. They also discussed a renewed and rejuvenated Palestinian National Authority and its role in the future of the Palestinians.