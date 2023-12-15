Folder with classified information on Russia went missing in White House — CNN report

NEW YORK, December 16. /TASS/. A folder containing classified information on Russia went missing from the White House at the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term, CNN reports.

According to the report, the US intelligence community is so concerned about the missing folder that it organized a special briefing for the heads of the US Senate Committee on Intelligence. The folder reportedly contained unprocessed data, collected by the US and its NATO allies, "on Russia, Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the US government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election."

The folder has been seen for the last time in the White House during the final days of Trump’s time in office. The circumstances of its disappearance have not been determined, CNN says.

US intelligence agencies accused Russia of meddling in the American electoral campaign in 2016. These alleged interference attempts were investigated by former FBI Director and special prosecutor Robert Mueller. On April 18, 2019, the US Department of Justice published the final report, in which Mueller admitted that he was unable to reveal a collusion between Donald Trump and Russia. Trump repeatedly denied all allegations of improper contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign; Moscow also repeatedly denied all allegations of trying to influence the elections process in the US.