Israel delivers retaliation strikes after shelling attacks from Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. Israel delivered retaliation strikes on Lebanese territory after a shelling attack on Israel’s Har Dov area from there, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, a number of launches from Lebanon toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel were identified. The launches fell in open areas. A launch toward the area of Misgav Am in northern Israel was also identified," it said. "In response, the IDF struck the sources of the launches."

Apart from that, according to the IDF, on December 3, an Israeli fighter jet "successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft that was en route to Israeli territory from Lebanon".