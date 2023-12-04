Global community must press Israel harder to end hostilities in Gaza — Palestinian PM

RABAT, December 4. /TASS/. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said that he is disappointed that the global community is merely calling on Israel to scale down its operation in the Gaza Strip instead of demanding a complete stop to the hostilities.

"We regret that they [the global community] are only asking Israel reduce the scale of killings [of Palestinians] instead of demanding that it should cease fire, the Al Arabiya television channel quoted him as saying.

"The failure to punish Israel for its crimes has driven it to commit still more killings," he said. "Israel is seeking to resettle [Gaza’s] Palestinians to Rafah. But we call on the world to push back against this plan."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on the morning of December 1 that the Palestinian radical movement Hamas had violated the ceasefire, prompting Israel to resume combat operations in the Gaza Strip.