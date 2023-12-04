IDF intensively shelling Gaza Strip — TV channel

DUBAI, December 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is delivering intensive artillery strikes on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel reports.

According to its information, Israeli troops are continuously shelling Gaza’s eastern districts. Several people were killed or sustained wounds in a fire erupted after a shell hit a gas station in Al Tuffah.

Additionally, the news outlet said that Israel had carried out a large-scale bombardment of at least 14 hospitals located mostly in the northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.