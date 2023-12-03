Israel Defense Forces destroy Hamas tunnels in Jabaliya

TEL AVIV, December 3. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 551st Brigade combat team of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uncovered and destroyed tunnels of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the city of Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip, the Jerusalem Post newspaper wrote.

According to the report, the subterranean infrastructure was detected in the city before the ceasefire between the IDF and Hamas came in force. One tunnel was located in the courtyard of a school compound. Another - under the house of a high-ranking Hamas member.

Besides, the IDF also destroyed numerous pieces of Hamas combat equipment, including weapons, explosives, launchers, and ammunition.

An undisclosed number of Palestinian militants were killed in the course of the operation.

On the morning of December 1, the Israel Defense Forces accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and announced the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian government held the United States responsible for the resumption of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza.