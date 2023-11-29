Hamas must release hostages, surrender October 7 attackers for peace in Gaza - UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 29. /TASS/. Peace in the Gaza Strip could be achieved immediately if Hamas releases all hostages held in the enclave and will surrender all participants of the October 7 attack on Israel, says Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN.

"This war can end tomorrow, even today, if Hamas returns all of the hostages and turns in all the terrorists that took part in the massacre. A real ceasefire can be achieved that will last decades. Demand this of Hamas, this is the solution," the Israeli diplomat said during a UN Security Council meeting.