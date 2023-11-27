Israel arrests 3,200 Palestinians in West Bank since October 7 — TV

CAIRO, November 27. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians arrested by Israel in the West Bank and in Eastern Jerusalem since October 7 has reached 3,200 people, Al Jazeera reported citing figures provided by the Palestinian commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

Among those detained were 41 journalists, while 29 reporters still remained arrested, the commission said. The number of detained on the occupied territories is 7,000 people higher than the number of arrested Palestinians. More than 200 children and around 80 women are among those arrested, as well as hundreds of injured that need medical help, according to the report by the commission.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The movement confirmed that the agreement stipulated the release of 50 women and children under the age of 19 who are held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons.