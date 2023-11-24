Another 100 Russians evacuated from Gaza returned to their homeland

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A special flight of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations brought home more than 100 Russian citizens and members of their families evacuated from Gaza, a TASS correspondent reported from Domodedovo Airport.

The Il-76 plane landed in Moscow, carrying on board a group of more than 100 Russian citizens and members of their families who had been evacuated from Gaza the day before.

As the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified, 105 people arrived on board the plane, including 55 children.

"Providing assistance to compatriots continues together with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the ICDO (International Civil Defense Organization)," the Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

This is already the eighth special flight to bring Russians home. In total, 761 people were delivered by special aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was previously reported that, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, more than 900 people asked for help in evacuating from the Gaza Strip.

On November 24, Roman Okhotenko, head of the ministry’s information policy department, said that in total more than 750 people had been evacuated from the conflict zone.