Attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria surge to 73 since October 17 — TV

NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. The US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 73 times since October 17, Fox News reported citing a Pentagon source.

The television channel said that of these attacks, four were carried out on November 23, when the United States was celebrating Thanksgiving Day. Two of them targeted the US bases in Syria, and two more the bases in Iraq. There have been 37 attacks on US troops in Syria and 36 more in Iraq.

The United States has about 900 troops deployed to Syria and 2,500 in Iraq. Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary General of the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah, said earlier that the attacks on the US bases in Iraq and Syria are crucial to stop Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip.