Biden-Xi meeting expected to improve bilateral relations — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The summit meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco would help improve and develop the two countries’ relations, the Chinese embassy in Washington told TASS.

"The meeting was positive, comprehensive and constructive," the embassy said, when asked to comment on the two leaders’ meeting. The summit "charted the course for improving and developing China-US relations," the embassy said.

According to the Chinese diplomatic mission, Biden and Xi "instructed their teams to build on the understandings reached in Bali and to timely follow up on and implement the new vision agreed on at San Francisco."

The leaders of China and the United States met on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Meeting that was held on November 15-17. The negotiations were their seventh since Biden’s inauguration as president and their second in-person meeting as Xi visited the US for the first time in the past six years. The two leaders last met at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022.