UNITED NATIONS, November 15. /TASS/. The UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to adopt Russia’s amendment to a Middle East resolution, calling for a ceasefire, a TASS correspondent reported.

The only "no" vote came from the United States. Five countries supported the amendment, nine members abstained.

Earlier in the day, Russia put forward a proposal to add a call for humanitarian ceasefire to a UN Security Council resolution, authored by Malta.