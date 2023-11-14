{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Yemeni rebels say they delivered missile strikes on Israeli territory

Houthis "began taking all practical measures" to fulfill the task of striking "any Israeli ship in the Red Sea," Ansar Allah movement spokesman Yahya Saria has said

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement delivered missile strikes on several targets in Israel, including the city of Eilat, Ansar Allah movement spokesman Yahya Saria has said.

"We have fired a salvo of ballistic missiles towards various targets of the Israeli adversary in the occupied Palestinian territories, including sensitive targets in the district of Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat]," Saria said in a video address, aired by Al Masirah.

He also said that Houthis "began taking all practical measures" to fulfill the task of striking "any Israeli ship in the Red Sea.".

Tags
IsraelYemen
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
HAMAS says ready to release hostages anytime if ceasefire is declared
The Palestinian movement also offered to exchange them for women and minors held in Israeli prisons
Read more
Press review: Islamic-Arab summit misses the mark and Berlin plans to double aid to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 13th
Read more
Russia’s arms seller in talks with Mideast states on Checkmate fighter’s design
"At present, Rostec is preparing production for the assembly of the first models of the fighter," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev added
Read more
Large-scale military drills taking place in southern China
Apart from Chinese troops, the exercise also involves service members from Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand
Read more
Donetsk Republic detains Ukrainian for plotting attacks on energy infrastructure
DPR head Denis Pushilin emphasized that the saboteur could have created a serious problem to the region's thermal power supply infrastructure
Read more
First batch of AK-203 rifles undergoes tests in India
In January, Rosoboronexport said IRRPL in Korwa began the production of AK-203
Read more
Russia building more nuclear reactors than any other country, IAEA data show
According to the IAEA, a total of 412 nuclear reactors are in operation at power plants across the world now, with their total capacity at about 370.2 gigawatts
Read more
Hungary will never support sanctions against Russian nuclear power — foreign minister
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto recalled that the European Union was now discussing the 12th package of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Il-76MD military transport plane evokes great interest at Dubai Airshow
The new military transport plane made of domestic components is capable of carrying a payload of 52 metric tons to an extended range of 5,000 km
Read more
Ukraine plants 500,000 mines along border with Russia, Belarus — retired officer
They have already been planted in the Volyn, Rovno, Zhitomir, and Kiev Regions, Vladislav Seleznev said
Read more
Putin compares Russian truck maker Kamaz with phoenix rising from ashes
Putin met with Rostec Director General Sergei Chemezov and Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin
Read more
Experts doubt possibility of Arab countries’ military action against Israel
It is noted that Saturday's joint summit of LAS and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation reflected the Arab countries’ different approaches to confronting Israel
Read more
Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft to begin next year — Rostec
The holding noted that delivery times could be delayed by a few months so that the company has time to ensure the safety requirement of the aircraft
Read more
Europe could 'be headed for civil war,' Musk believes
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 3.7 mln legal migrants and 330,000 illegal ones arrived in the EU in 2022
Read more
UN unable to help settle Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Israeli ambassador
"The UN is a waste of space because this organization has done nothing positive for Israel in our conflict," Alexander Ben Zvi said
Read more
Russian drone team destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks from October 24
About a hundred servicemen were also killed
Read more
IDF confirms death of soldier held hostage by Hamas
It is reported that the girl's family had already been notified of the incident
Read more
Kondor-FKA radar satellite to start operation on January 1 — Roscosmos
Valery Zaichko added that the launch of a second Kondor-FKA as well as of the Obzor-R satellite was scheduled for next year
Read more
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Read more
US continues fostering anti-Russia sanctions, Moscow adjusting to them — Kremlin
"We surely understand that the American authorities continue their sanctions intentions in this or that form. Nevertheless, we are still adjusting to those conditions, acting in a way that fully meets our interests," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Russia’s Olympic figure skating duo of Tarasova-Morozov calls it quits
The Russian figure skating duo won the silver medal in pairs skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang as well as in the pairs event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing
Read more
EC to present 12th package of sanctions against Russia on November 15 — Borrell
According to Josep Borrell, this package will include the decision to impose sanctions, as well as proposals from the EU Council that EU countries will have to accept in order to apply the 12th package of sanctions
Read more
Israeli military says Hamas lost control of northern Gaza
Several battalions of the Palestinian group suffered significant damage in terms of their operational combat capability, the army press service reported
Read more
APEC finance ministers to discuss digital assets in San Francisco — Yellen
Participants in the meeting will "turn to the three priorities we’ve focused on throughout this year: modern supply-side economics, sustainable finance, and digital assets," US Secretary of the Treasury said
Read more
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron to head Foreign Office
David Cameron will replace James Cleverly, who will now head the Home Office
Read more
US delegation naturally interested in Russia’s Ka-52 helicopter — Rostec CEO
In Dubai, Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport unveiled its Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter which has a range of air-launched weapons
Read more
EU won’t supply 1 mln artillery rounds to Ukraine by end of year — Borrell
"We were trying to get this target through three lines: one in the short term, asking our armies to take their existing stocks to provide for the existing stock what they have. This is finished, this work line is finished," the top diplomat said
Read more
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Russian diplomat slams EU mission's plans to visit Kiev as irresponsible
Mikhail Galuzin pointed out that such a policy was only prolonging "the meaningless agony" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s regime, dragging out the conflict and escalating tensions in Eastern Europe and worldwide
Read more
Russia's victory in Ukraine to make NATO more vulnerable, organization’s chief says
Jens Stoltenberg claimed that military support for Ukraine should bring a long-term and just resolution to the crisis closer
Read more
South Korea’s Yoon plans to discuss global response to Russia-DPRK ties at APEC summit
The South Korean president also warned that what he said were North Korea’s provocations would result in retaliation from the Republic of Korea and the United States
Read more
Regional peace impossible without resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Russian envoy
"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a key issue and without resolving it, it is impossible to hope for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
No safety zones in Gaza Strip, says Russian envoy to UN
"[Israel’s] deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya pointed out
Read more
EC will present 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions this week — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto said he is not yet familiar with Brussels’ latest proposals for the 12th package, but Budapest still opposes restrictions on nuclear cooperation with Moscow
Read more
IDF eliminates terrorists shooting at Israeli soldiers from hospital in Gaza
This is stated in the statement of the IDF
Read more
Finland bans crossing border from Russia on bicycles — Russian embassy
The Russian Northwestern Customs Directorate said on November 12 that Finland’s border service has restricted entry to the country from Russian territory on bicycles
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 118 areas over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled four Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 150 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Kiev refused from Bastion cars supplied by France to Armenia — newspaper
According to the report, Ukraine’s authorities refused from these 12.5-ton vehicles, saying that they are poorly protected against artillery and anti-tank missiles
Read more
West suppressing Syrian economy by sanctions — Russian Foreign Ministry
At the same time, Washington and its allies, unlawfully occupying territories in the northeast and south of Syria, are participating in plundering and smuggling oil and grain, depriving the Syrian population of food and energy resources, the ministry noted
Read more
US abilities to help Ukraine diminishing every day — White House
However, the country is still providing military assistance, which Kiev is asking for, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
Read more
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
Read more
Russian government approves rules of compensations to foreign holdings
The decree refers to rights of foreign holdings to entities categorized in Russia as economically significant
Read more
Death toll over thirty after strike against Jabalia refugee camp — TV
Dozens of persons were affected, the Al Hadath channel informed
Read more
Evacuation of Russians via Rafah crossing to take three days — senior Russian diplomat
"Today, we hoped that the process [of evacuation] would begin and that it would proceed steadily but, regrettably, a problem emerged. And we are working to resolve it," Mikhail Bogdanov noted
Read more
Kremlin dismisses Bloomberg’s 'Putin’s backyard' phrase about Kazakhstan as absurd
The press secretary of the Russian President believes that such a publication is part of the Western information war
Read more
Russia’s wheeled air defense systems arouse great interest in Middle East — Almaz-Antey
"Our potential partners monitor all this and know what’s new on offer," Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said
Read more
Russian naval ships call at Bangladeshi port for first time in half a century
The detachment included "Admiral Tributs", "Admiral Panteleev" and the tanker "Pechenga"
Read more
Hamas loses control of Gaza, radicals fleeing south — Israeli defense minister
According to Yoav Galant, local civilians are looting radical bases
Read more
Chinese diplomat sees no room for concessions to Washington over Taiwan
According to Cui Tankai, the upcoming meeting between the Chinese leader and his US counterpart would give them an opportunity to reach an agreement on how to avoid a confrontation or any miscalculations between the two powers
Read more
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Read more
Second group of Russian evacuees from Gaza departs to Cairo — Ministry
The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia noted that throughout the journey, citizens will be accompanied by doctors and psychologists of the department
Read more
Elections in Moldova show people there favor building ties with Russia, says Kremlin
The voting showed that the people support an approach that builds balanced international relations, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Former Ukrainian official says Zelensky at odds with country's military command
It is specified that "the commander-in-chief says one thing about the war and the prospects for victory while the president says something absolutely different"
Read more
Uranium reserves at promising Elkon field to suffice for 100 years
The development of the uranium project in the Elkon zone is expected in 2035
Read more
Russia values diversity and equality, including in sports, says President Putin
The Russian leader described the first Games of the Future as "a major, action-packed" and "unique sports event"
Read more
Russian diplomat praises Qatar’s mediation toward peace between Palestine, Israel
Deputy Head of the Department Mikhail Bogdanov and the Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani also discussed topical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relations
Read more
US estimates Ukrainian losses at roughly 190,000 troops — The Economist
The British weekly also points out that amid the mobilization of men, increasingly more women are starting to work in Ukrainian industries
Read more
Cameron unable to "step in the same river" in relations with Russia, expert says
"Both with regard to Ukraine and Russia, Britain’s policy will depend not on Cameron's personality, but on the overall situation," Yelena Ananyeva pointed out
Read more
US Treasury requests information about ships allegedly carrying Russian oil — Reuters
The notices sent by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to ship management companies in about 30 countries are the biggest step of its kind by the United States since the time when Washington and its allies imposed a price cap for Russian oil, the news agency said
Read more
US seeking to make UNSC pass resolution allowing Israel to continue hostilities in Gaza
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the Security Council of the world organization cannot fulfill its direct mandate to maintain peace and security in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Read more
Russian envoy highlights key role of regional countries in resolving Middle East conflict
Outside forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation to break the positive trends that emerged in the region recently," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Press review: Biden-Xi meeting to highlight APEC summit and aid to Kiev not bulletproof
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 14th
Read more
Russia remains one of world leaders in number of scientists — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that Russia is also a leader in terms of spending on science
Read more
Ukrainian loss numbers in Artyomovsk area in past two days amount to almost 30
According to Yan Gagin, Russian forces have managed to expand the gray zone near Kleshcheyevka
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says dozens of Ukrainian children forcibly separated from parents
Vasily Nebenzya reminded the audience that international laws pertaining to the protection of children include the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol
Read more
Russian air defense forces down four Ukrainian drones over four regions last night
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Moscow, Tambov, Oryol and Bryansk regions"
Read more
Russian troops advance 600 meters in Zaporozhye direction
Vladimir Rogov earlier said the Russian forces had advanced 200 meters in the Vasilyevskoe direction and seized a hostile stronghold
Read more
Foreign customers eye Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter — deputy PM
The first Checkmate fighter prototype may be produced by the end of 2025
Read more
Dollar, euro in the green in early trading hours — Moscow Exchange
The yuan added 0.2 kopecks to 12.55 rubles
Read more
Israel Defense Forces initiates incubators transfer to Gaza Strip hospital
This was reported by the press service of the IDF
Read more
Contracts worth $4.5 bln signed with African countries in 2023 — Rosoboronexport CEO
Alexander Mikheev said earlier that Russia’s arms exporter would continue developing partnership with African countries within the framework of the Dubai Airshow
Read more
Slovakia to stop sending military aid to Ukraine — defense minister
The decision to stop sending state military aid to Ukraine was made by the government of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who took office on October 25
Read more
Hamas ready to release 100 hostages against ceasefire in Gaza — political bureau member
According to the Hamas version, the possibility of "releasing ten hostages every day during five days: is now being discussed"
Read more
US expects specific results from Biden, Xi meeting — White House
"We're also looking for specific outcomes from the meeting on November 15," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said
Read more
Chinese diplomat sees risk of war rising greatly if one-China principle is not respected
"As long as the principle is still there, as long as nobody is trying to challenge this one-China principle, there’s no need for the use of force," Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tankai said
Read more
Putin open to results-oriented dialogue, Kremlin says, commenting on Scholz’s remark
While Russia’s interests remain on the back burner at this time, "positions may change with time," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Center for Strategic Research expects price hike in online commerce
Even the labor market and the small and medium enterprises segment may suffer, the Center informed
Read more
Hungary will block 500 mln euros to Kiev until it receives guarantees for OTP bank — MFA
"We will continue to defend our position until we receive from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention in Ukraine, guarantees that something like this will never happen [to OTP Bank] again," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Kremlin disappointed Armenian PM decided not to take part in Moscow-led bloc’s summit
Dmitry Peskov stressed that CSTO remained a relevant platform
Read more
Russian forces wipe out US-made Bradley combat vehicle in Donetsk area
According to reconnaissance data, the Ukrainian military keeps redeploying Western-made armaments from the Zaporozhye direction
Read more
Abbas to visit Russia when Palestine deems time is right — diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov added that Palestine Liberation Organization is "a legal entity under international law"
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Read more
West thinks conflict in Ukraine may last another five years — media
Meanwhile, Western countries are trying to build up their own production of weapons and combat vehicles amid the conflict
Read more
Ukrainian conflict could be frozen for decades, intel chief says
According to Kirill Budanov, the Ukrainian conflict may drag on for years without any agreements or a legal resolution, similar to the situation with Russia and Japan
Read more
Russia ready for partnership in development of unmanned, two-seat Checkmate aircraft
"We mention this possibility to foreign partners during consultations on cooperation in this area," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev pointed out
Read more
West lining up replacements for Zelensky should popularity take a dive — Russian diplomat
"Any potential election depends directly on the current situation, because it is clear that now it is impossible to hold a real election in Ukraine," Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Diplomat slams Western accusations of Russia-DPRK military cooperation as groundless
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, no one gave Washington and Tokyo investigative powers
Read more
Israel, Hamas close to reaching hostage liberating deal — WP
According to the publication, the agreement may be announced within a few days
Read more
Jordan's king rejects any scenario envisaging reoccupation of Gaza, buffer zones
Abdullah II also emphasized that the enclave should not be separated from the rest of Palestine and called on the international community to stop the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russia demonstrates Su-35S supermaneuverable capabilities at Dubai Airshow
The fighter jets flew past spectators at a low altitude and at an extremely low speed
Read more
Russia in talks with partners on joint production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
The Su-57 AI system assumes some of the pilot’s functions, including piloting and preparations for the use of weapons
Read more
Israeli army announces four-hour pause in hostilities in southern Gaza City
It is reported that a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza Strip would become operational again between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. GMT
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr-S1 among world’s most popular air defense systems — agency
It is noted that customers all over the world display their keen interest in Russia's air defense systems that have proven their worth in combat operations
Read more
Intensity of Ukrainian shelling falls amid ammo shortage, says Russian commander
"While previously, the Ukrainian troops pounded us with uninterrupted fire, there is a perception now that they are running out of munitions," Apty Alaudinov noted
Read more
Ukrainian military fear that due to decrease in US aid, ‘war will reach Lvov’ — newspaper
The servicemen said that the situation in the Middle East made the Ukrainian military "nervous because of the potential shortage of supplies"
Read more
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day
It is also reported the Russian military wiped out a Ukrainian army position in the island zone and two enemy 120mm mortars
Read more
Germany gives no sign of possible Putin-Scholz phone call — Russian ambassador
"Such intentions are typically announced publicly," Sergey Nechayev said
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace fwo times in past day
Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said that these incidents were recorded in the al-Tanf area
Read more
70 Russians evacuated from Gaza arrive in Moscow
It is reported that 168 Russians have been evacuated over the past two days
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day — top brass
Russian forces destroyed roughly 95 Ukrainian troops and three Polish-made self-propelled artillery systems in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more