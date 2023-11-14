Yemeni rebels say they delivered missile strikes on Israeli territory

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement delivered missile strikes on several targets in Israel, including the city of Eilat, Ansar Allah movement spokesman Yahya Saria has said.

"We have fired a salvo of ballistic missiles towards various targets of the Israeli adversary in the occupied Palestinian territories, including sensitive targets in the district of Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat]," Saria said in a video address, aired by Al Masirah.

He also said that Houthis "began taking all practical measures" to fulfill the task of striking "any Israeli ship in the Red Sea.".