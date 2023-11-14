Armenia ready to hold peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan in Washington – security chief

YEREVAN, November 14. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to hold peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan in Washington, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to continue talks to finalize the work on the peace treaty and are ready sign it before the end of the year, if possible. There are possibilities to hold talks at various levels in Washington. Armenia is ready for that and hopes that such a meeting will ultimately take place," he said in an interview with the country’s Public Television.

The Armenian side agrees to hold talks in those counties where it seen possibilities and clear proposals, he said, adding that he knows nothing about such proposals from Moscow.