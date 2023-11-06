No military solution to conflict in Ukraine — top Slovak diplomat

PRAGUE, November 6. /TASS/. There is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said on Monday.

According to the minister, this is the opinion of the Direction - Social Democracy (SMER) party, the largest political forces of Slovakia’s government coalition. "We don’t think that there is a military solution [to the conflict] in Ukraine," he told journalists.

He noted that Slovakia’s policy toward the situation in Ukraine differs from the approaches of other countries. Bratislava, in his words, supports "any peace initiatives on Ukraine."

Blanar visited the Czech Republic where he held talks with his Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky. The topics included bilateral relations, problems of illegal migration in the European Union, and others.