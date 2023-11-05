Syria calls on IAEA to take Israeli nuclear facilities under its control

BEIRUT, November 5. /TASS/. Syria has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect nuclear facilities in Israel and take them under control, the Syrian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The International Atopic Energy Agency (IAEA) must inspect nuclear facilities in Israel and take measures to establish control over them," the SANA news agency quoted its statement.

According to the agency, Damascus is concerned over Israel’s speculation on a possibility of the use of an A-bomb in the Gaza Strip "under the false pretext of self-defense."

The Syrian foreign ministry "strongly condemns such statements which prove that Israel has been hiding the fact of its possession of nuclear weapons for years," it said. "Israeli nuclear facilities are outside the system of international control thanks to the support offered by the American administration and Western countries to the Jewish state."

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported earlier that Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has suggested that Israel stops sacrificing its soldiers for the sake of releasing Hamas-held hostages but drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza instead.

When asked by a Kol berama radio host about a possibility of using a nuclear bomb in the Gaza Strip, Eliyahu said that "this is one of the options." Later, he said that it was a "metaphorical" suggestion but Israel "definitely needs a powerful and disproportionate response to terrorism."

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid demanded Eliyahu be sent to resignation for damaging Israel’s international authority. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barred Eliyahu from taking part in cabinet meetings until further notice and rejected his words on the possible use of nuclear weapons in Gaza.