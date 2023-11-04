UN chief ‘horrified’ by Israeli strike on ambulances in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, November 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he’s "horrified" by the reported Israeli strike on ambulances in the Gaza Strip.

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," he said in a statement.

Guterres said the humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrific, with not enough food, water and medicine.

"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children," he said.

Israeli forces attacked the area outside of Al Shifa Hospital on November 3. The strikes hit a convoy of ambulances that were about to leave the hospital to transport the wounded to the Rafah crossing at the Egyptian border. Other strikes hit the spot near the entrance to the hospital, damaging several other ambulances.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.