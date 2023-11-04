Red Crescent Society says some patients killed in Israeli airstrike on ambulance in Gaza

DUBAI, November 4. /TASS/. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said 15 people were killed and 60 injured as Israeli forces struck a convoy of ambulances near the entrance to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

"Deliberately attacking medical teams is a war crime and a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions," the group said on X (formerly Twitter).

Israeli forces attacked the area outside of Al Shifa Hospital on November 3. The strikes hit a convoy of ambulances that were about to leave the hospital to transport the wounded to the Rafah crossing at the Egyptian border. Other strikes hit the spot near the entrance to the hospital, damaging several other ambulances.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.