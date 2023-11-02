Israeli airstrikes kill over 20 people sheltering at UN schools – media

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Over 20 people sheltering at United Nations schools in Gaza were killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes, CNN reports, citing Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

"Over the last few hours, I received reports that three of our schools sheltering about 20,000 people have been hit," Lazzarini said, as cited by CNN. "This reportedly has led to the deaths of more than 20 people in Jabalya, and also one person at the Beach camp," he added.

"These are official UNWRA schools, where we shelter a number of displaced persons in the north of Gaza," Lazzarini noted, adding that the Israeli military was supposed to be aware of their location.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and launched ground operations in the enclave, also carrying out air strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.