PARIS, November 1. /TASS/. The Western countries should recognize Kiev's defeat and stop wasting money on arms supplies, the leader of the French party Patriots has said.

"The regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has lost. Time is ripe to say so and to learn the necessary lessons," Florian Philippot said on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He urged "a stop to providing Kiev with weapons and multibillion-dollar aid."