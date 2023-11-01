US to bear responsibility for continuation of Middle East conflict — Iranian MFA

DUBAI, November 1. /TASS/. The responsibility for the continuing escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be placed squarely on the United States, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said, the Tasnim news agency reports.

"According to information received, if the genocide in the Gaza Strip does not stop, the region will come to a point of making an important decision," Abdollahian told a news conference in Ankara following talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, referring to a conversation with representatives of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in Doha. He did not specify what kind of solution he was referring to. Previously he said more than once that there was a possibility of opening new fronts, if Israel did not lift its blockade of the Gaza Strip and continued to attack civilians.

"If the war does not stop immediately, the responsibility for its expansion will be directly blamed on America and the fake Israeli regime," said the Iranian foreign minister, who earlier paid a visit to Qatar, where he held talks with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, with mass killings of civilians in border communities and the taking of hundreds of hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out air strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as some areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank. On October 27, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari announced the expansion of the scale of the ground military operation in Gaza.