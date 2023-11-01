Israeli MFA lashes out at Bolivia for decision to cut diplomatic ties

TEL AVIV, November 1. /TASS/. The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns Bolivia’s "support of terrorism" following its decision to cut diplomatic relations with the Jewish state due to the situation in Gaza, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat said.

"The government of Bolivia's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and to the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"By taking this step, the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization, which slaughtered over 1,400 Israelis and abducted 240 people, including children, women, babies and the elderly. Israel condemns Bolivia’s support of terrorism and its submission to the Iranian regime," Haiat said. "Since the change of government in Bolivia, relations between the countries have been devoid of content," he added.

Bolivian Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani announced on Tuesday that the country was severing diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza. Minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada said that Bolivia viewed it as "crimes against humanity."

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a decision to recall the country’s ambassador to Israel for consultations. The Chilean government also recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations over attacks on the Gaza Strip. President Gabriel Boric described Israel's military operations as "collective punishment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people, including women, children and the elderly, hostage. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and launched ground operations in the enclave, also carrying out air strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. On October 27, Israeli Army Spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza.