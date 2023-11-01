Israel Defense Forces reports intercepting aerial target above Red Sea

TEL-AVIV, November 1. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces intercepted an aerial object above the Red Sea, south of Eilat, the IDF press service said on Wednesday.

"A short while ago, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an aerial threat that was identified in the area of the Red Sea, south of the city of Eilat," the press service said in a statement. "No threat was posed to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified."

Shortly after, the IDF press service said the IDF had "intercepted a surface-to-air missile that was launched from Lebanese territory toward an IDF UAV."

"In response, IAF aircraft struck the origin of the missile launch, as well as the terrorists who carried out the launch," the statement says.