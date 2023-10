CAIRO, October 31. /TASS/. The Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas radical movement, said on Tuesday that it has delivered a missile strike on Tel Aviv.

"The Al -Qassam Brigades bombed 'Tel Aviv' in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

It also said that it had bombed the entire Gush Dan area, which includes Tel Aviv.