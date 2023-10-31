Israel detains over 700 Hamas activists in West Bank since October 7

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. Israeli law enforcement officers have detained more than 1,100 Palestinians wanted for their involvement in terrorist activities, including 710 Hamas activists, during their raids in the West Bank, since October 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

According to the IDF, 38 people suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, including eight Hamas militants were detained on Tuesday night alone. Explosive were tossed at Israeli soldiers who were conducting an anti-terrorist operation in the Kabatiya refugee camp in the West Bank. They opened fire in retaliation. Clashes were reported during a counter-terrorist operation in a refugee camp in Bethlehem. Israeli soldiers opened fire after Molotov cocktails were thrown at them.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.