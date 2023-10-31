IDF delivers another strike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported delivering strikes on infrastructure belonging to the Lebanon-based Shia party Hezbollah.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon, including weapons, posts and sites used by Hezbollah," the army press service said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has begun delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.