RABAT, October 31. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian group Hamas is ready to conclude a deal on swapping prisoners with the Israeli side, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Kasem told Al Jazeera.

According to him, the movement is ready to release all the prisoners held by it in exchange to all those held by Israel.

The spokesman also noted that Hamas is hoping to "cope with the current battle, relying on its own forces and the Palestinian people’s ability to resist.".