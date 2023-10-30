If Lebanon goes to war with Israel, entire region to descend into chaos, Lebanese PM says

BEIRUT, October 30. /TASS/. If Lebanon is drawn into a military confrontation with Israel, it will plunge the entire Middle East into chaos, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Sky News Arabia TV.

"If Lebanon enters the war, it will not end there. The whole region will be plunged into a state of chaos," the Lebanese prime minister emphasized. "However, on the issue of Lebanon's involvement in the conflict, the ball is in Israel's court: the war will escalate if it continues to violate our borders and strike."

"We have coordinated an action plan with international organizations in case war does break out," Mikati added. However, he did not provide information on which organizations he had coordinated his plan with, nor did he give details.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.