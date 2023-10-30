China skipping Malta meeting does not mean its position on Ukraine has changed — diplomat

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. China stands for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis but refrained from sending a delegate to the recently held meeting in Malta, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"China will continue to act as it sees fit, promoting a peace settlement and talks, supporting a peaceful solution to the settlement of the crisis [in Ukraine]," he told a briefing when asked by a Ukrainian journalist whether China’s skipping the Malta meeting should be interpreted as "Beijing’s refusal to play an active role in searching for ways" to stop the conflict.

The meeting was attended by national security advisers from around 50 countries.

According to the Chinese diplomat, China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is unequivocal, clear, and unchanged. "We have always played a constructive role, standing for the cessation of fire and hostilities, for a political settlement," Wang explained.

Kiev is trying to promote the peace plan offered by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which doesn’t take into account Moscow’s position. Relevant international consultations were held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 24, and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 5 to 6. The latest such meeting was held at the level of national security advisers in Malta from October 28 through 29. China did not attend it. Russia was not invited to either of them.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelensky's so-called peace plan is yet another US tactic to incite a conflict in Europe. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky's statements on a peaceful settlement never take the real situation into account.