Israel confirms death of 23-year-old German-Israeli student who was kidnapped by Hamas

TEL AVIV, October 30. /TASS/. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has officially confirmed the death of student Shani Luk, kidnapped in Israel by proponents of the Islamist movement Hamas, on its page on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

"We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed," it wrote. "Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors," the ministry said. "Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing," it stressed.

Earlier on Monday, Luk's mother announced her daughter's death in an interview with the German TV channels RTL and NTV. On October 8, photos and videos of the abducted girl began circulating on social networks. The pictures showed that Luk was unconscious, but it was not clear whether she was alive or not. The girl's mother claimed that her daughter was alive but in grave condition, while the ZDF TV channel, citing its own sources, reported on October 10 that she had died.

Germany’s Office of the Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into Hamas on suspicion of murder and hostage-taking.