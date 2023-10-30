Israel attacks Turkish hospital in Gaza — Palestinian health ministry

CAIRO, October 30. /TASS/. A Turkish hospital located south of the city of Gaza came under an Israeli airstrike, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

"The Palestinian-Turkish friendship hospital in Gaza came under Israeli bombardment," it said on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist). It did not say however if there are any casualties.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said earlier that his country’s ground troops were expanding operations in the Gaza Strip.