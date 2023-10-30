Interests of Israel, US in Middle East conflict coincide 99% — top defense official

TEL AVIV, October 30. /TASS/. The interests of Jerusalem and Washington in the Middle East conflict coincide by 99%, the sides maintain almost daily contacts, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister confirmed media reports that the American authorities had shared with Israel their experience in the fight against the militants of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Mosul, Iraq, as well as details of military operations during the invasion of Iraq and, in particular, in Fallujah. According to media, Washington favors Israel acting in a similar manner to the US, as it did during the 2003-2004 urban battles in Fallujah.

"We share 100% of the values and 99% of the interests," Galant said, referring to Israel's relationship with the United States.

The top defense official also noted that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin told him that "in six years of fighting IS" he had not seen anything like what the militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement had organized, ABC added. When asked by reporters whether Israel was waiting for a signal from Washington to launch a full-scale ground operation in Gaza or to release all the hostages, the Israeli minister said the country was "expecting better conditions."

Earlier, the Times of Israel, citing an American official, reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden had pressured the Israeli authorities to limit the scope of the operation in Gaza, with Israeli troops holding back in any action against the Palestinians. According to the newspaper's source, the Biden administration insisted in talks with Israeli authorities that the ground operation in Gaza should be "more limited," as it is now in the northern part of the enclave.