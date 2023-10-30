Death toll in Gaza since October 7 climbs to over 8,300 — TV

CAIRO, October 30. /TASS/. The number of those killed in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the current escalation on October 7 has reached 8,306, the Al Jazeera television channel reported on Monday, citing Palestine’s health ministry.

According to the health ministry, this figure includes 3,457 children and 2,136 women. As many as 21,048 people have been injured.

At least 25 medical establishments have reportedly been ruined in shelling attacks.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said earlier that his country’s ground troops were expanding operations in the Gaza Strip.