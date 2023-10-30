Iranian MP calls Gaza Strip events US foreign policy failure

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The events in the Gaza Strip are a failure of the US foreign policy and show Washington's isolation, Vahid Jalalzadeh, the head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said.

"The events that are now taking place in Gaza demonstrate quite well how isolated the Americans are. It seems that this is a huge failure for US foreign policy," he said at a meeting with the chairman of the State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee and Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) leader, Leonid Slutsky, and the head of the State Duma's Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov.

According to Jalalzadeh, if Iran and Russia take concerted and coordinated actions in the international arena, both will be able to "overcome the will of the West in general and the US in particular, will be able to break it." "We have shown this in Syria," the politician stressed.

The Iranian diplomat also thanked Russia for its stance at the UN, which vetoed the US draft resolution on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.