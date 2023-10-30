Defense chief says Israel not looking for big wars, preparing for threats from Iran

TEL AVIV, October 30. /TASS/. Israel is not looking for big wars but is preparing for potential threats from Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters.

"We are not looking for big wars, but we are preparing ourselves [against any threat, whether it is] versus Iran and especially versus Hezbollah," Gallant said, as cited by the Times of Israel.

The Israeli defense chief said that he had "no evidence [Iran] coordinated the exact day," that is, the October 7 attack on Israel. "But they knew the general idea," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said earlier in an interview with CNN that Tehran did not want the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to engulf the entire Middle East.