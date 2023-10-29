Israel delivers airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in response to launches from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Israel delivered airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response to the shelling attacks on its territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"In response to launches toward Israeli territory from Lebanon earlier today, an IDF aircraft struck terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon," it said. "Among the targets that were struck were infrastructure for directing terrorism as well as other military infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.".